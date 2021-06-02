EPA cites Alliant Techsystems Operations for environmental violations at Navy facility in Keyser, W. Va.

Category: Environment Hits: 5
PHILADELPHIA (June 2, 2021) – Alliant Techsystems Operations LLC will pay a $350,000 penalty to settle several alleged environmental violations at the U.S. Navy-owned Allegany Ballistics Laboratory in Keyser, West Virginia.
Alliant Techsystems, a subsidiary of the Northrup Grumman Corporation, operates the laboratory under a lease with the Navy. There, Alliant Techsystems manufactures military products that include solid fuel rocket motors, explosive warheads, solid fuels and propellants.
The cited violations were related to hazardous waste storage and treatment operations, the facility’s Clean Air Act permit, water discharge requirements under the facility’s National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit, and the facility’s Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasures Plan.
The company allegedly violated the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), the federal law governing the treatment, storage, and disposal of hazardous waste. The goal of RCRA is to protect public health and the environment, and avoid long and extensive cleanups, by requiring the safe, environmentally sound storage and disposal of hazardous waste.
RCRA violations included:
The company also allegedly failed to construct, maintain, and operate the facility’s open burning grounds to minimize the release of hazardous waste.
Alleged Clean Air Act Title V Permit violations included:
Alleged NPDES violations included failure to conduct properly monitor perchlorate levels.
Alleged Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasures Plan violations included failure to amend the plan to reflect changes in operations.
Along with the $350,000 penalty, Alliant Techsystems must ensure it is in full compliance with state and federal environmental requirements. Part of this includes:
