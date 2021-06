Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021

More than one-third of the world’s heat deaths are directly caused by climate change, according to a new study that looks into the fatal effects of global warming.The study, which looked at 732 cities in 43 countries from 1991 to 2018 and was...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/556306-study-more-than-a-third-of-worlds-heat-deaths-caused-by-climate