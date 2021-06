Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 20:50 Hits: 10

New research shows table corals can regenerate coral reef habitats on the Great Barrier Reef decades faster than any other coral type. The research suggests overall reef recovery would slow considerably if table corals declined or disappeared on the Great Barrier Reef.

