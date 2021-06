Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 19:18 Hits: 8

The Biden administration will suspend controversial leases issued under the previous administration for drilling at the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), it announced Tuesday.The leases will be halted amid a further environmental...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/556352-biden-administration-to-suspend-arctic-oil-leases-issued-under