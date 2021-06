Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 09:46 Hits: 8

Plastic, paper, metal and household waste — some 90% of trash ends up in landfills in South Africa. One recycling startup wants change that by rewarding those who separate their refuse.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/the-tiny-startup-bringing-recycling-to-cape-town/a-57704205?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss