Vacancy: Journalist at Carbon Brief

This is an exciting opportunity to become a Carbon Brief journalist, helping us to analyse and report climate change and society’s response to it.
Working closely with the Editor and the rest of the team, you’ll report on the latest scientific and policy developments relevant to climate change.
Specifically, you will focus on the interactions between land use, nature, food systems and climate change.
This could range from disentangling claims in the media about deforestation and climate change, to summarising the latest study on biodiversity loss, or working with our multimedia journalists on an infographic about burning biomass for power.
Carbon Brief’s award-winning journalism, data visualisation and analysis is respected by scientists, journalists and policymakers around the world.
You’ll be comfortable conveying the point of a story while representing the subtleties of scientific, technical or policy-related information in a clear and engaging way. You’ll also be meticulous about accuracy and fact-checking.
Location: Carbon Brief’s office is in central London. Ideally, this role will be office based, but flexible/remote working is a possible option, depending on the successful candidate’s circumstances/location. You may be expected to undertake some travel as part of your work.
Reporting to: The director.
Hours/Duration: This is a full-time contract for 18 months, subject to a six-month review, with a strong possibility to extend.
Salary: £36,000 plus benefits; dependent on skills, experience and location.
To apply, please send:
To: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Please state “Journalist application – Carbon Brief” in the email subject header.
Applications must be submitted by 9am on Monday, 28 June 2021. Interviews will be held on Monday, 5 July and Tuesday, 6 July.
Typically, Carbon Brief only considers candidates who have the right to work permanently in the United Kingdom. However, for a truly exceptional candidate, we will consider an alternative (non-sponsored) remote-working arrangement.
We are committed to the principles of equal opportunity in our employment practices and particularly encourage applications from under-represented groups. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status or disability status. We will seek to ensure that individuals are recruited, selected, trained and promoted on the basis of their aptitude, skills and abilities.
Carbon Brief is an award-winning, UK-based website covering the latest developments in climate science, climate policy and energy policy. We specialise in clear, data-driven articles and graphics to help improve the understanding of climate change, both in terms of the science and the policy response. We publish a wide range of content, including science explainers, interviews, analysis and factchecks, as well as daily and weekly email summaries of newspaper and online coverage.
