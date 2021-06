Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 May 2021 16:09 Hits: 3

In a study of 11 medical-mystery patients, an international team of researchers has discovered a new and unique form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Unlike most cases of ALS, the disease began attacking these patients during childhood, worsened more slowly than usual, and was linked to a gene, called SPTLC1, that is part of the body's fat production system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210531120926.htm