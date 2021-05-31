The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

The price is right: Modeling economic growth in a zero-emission society

Category: Environment Hits: 3

With increasing public awareness of crises associated with degraded environments and mounting pressure to act, governments worldwide have begun to examine environmentally sustainable policies. However, there are many questions about whether enacting these policies will negatively affect economic growth. Now, a model suggests that sustained GDP growth is possible even after spending to clean up pollution as it is created, providing hope that a zero-emission society is an achievable goal.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210531120929.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version