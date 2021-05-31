Newly discovered African 'climate seesaw' drove human evolution

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 31 May 2021

A scientific consortium has found that ancient El Niño-like weather patterns were the primary drivers of environmental change in sub-Saharan Africa over the last 620 thousand years - the critical time-frame for the evolution of our species. The group found that these ancient weather patterns had more profound impacts in sub-Saharan Africa than glacial-interglacial cycles more commonly linked to human evolution.

