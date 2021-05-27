The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Plastic waste has some economic benefit for developing countries

For decades, wealthy nations have transported plastic trash, and its environmental problems, to poorer countries, but researchers have found a potential bright side to this seemingly unequal trade: plastic waste may provide an economic boon for the lower-income countries. Researchers analyzed 11 years of data on the global plastics trade against economic measures for 85 countries. They found plastic waste import was associated with growth in GDP per capita in lower-income countries.

