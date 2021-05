Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 19:01 Hits: 1

The blood-brain barrier is impermeable to cholesterol, yet high blood cholesterol is associated with increased risk of Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia. However, the underlying mechanisms mediating this relationship are poorly understood. A new study suggests that disturbances in the conversion of cholesterol to bile acids may play a role in the development of dementia.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210527150116.htm