Newsom and Interior Department Announce Offshore Wind Plan

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) today announced plans to advance offshore wind development in ocean waters off of California’s coast to address the state’s need for clean energy. The designation of the state’s first Wind Energy Areas in waters offshore Morro Bay and Humboldt County is the next step in the leasing process to open federal waters for offshore wind development. Newsom’s proposed $20 million state budget allocation to support interagency planning, environmental review, and port upgrades is a key complement to the BOEM announcement.
Following is a statement from Sandy Aylesworth, Senior Oceans Advocate for NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).
“Offshore wind can provide clean energy to millions of Californians while helping to combat climate change and could be a key component to California meeting its zero-carbon goals by 2045. It’s important to develop this exciting new industry and protect the health of our valuable ocean resources. Governor Newsom’s proposed funding will jump start a solid process for responsible development, like what’s called for in AB 525.”
