Category: Environment Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 15:41 Hits: 4

An environment in which family members support one another and express their feelings can reduce the effects of social deprivation on cognitive ability and development among adopted children, suggests a small study. In contrast, rule-driven households where family members are in conflict may increase an adopted child's chances for cognitive, behavioral and emotional difficulties.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210528114140.htm