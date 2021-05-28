Statement by Administrator Regan on the President’s FY 2022 Budget

News Releases from Headquarters › Office of the Administrator (AO)

The President’s FY 2022 budget request of $11.2 billion for the Environmental Protection Agency makes historic investments in environmental justice, science, support for the EPA’s state and local programs, and reverses years of declining operating budgets

WASHINGTON (May 28, 2021) — Today the Biden-Harris Administration submitted the President’s Budget for fiscal year 2022 to Congress. The Budget advances key EPA priorities, including tackling climate change, advancing environmental justice, protecting public health, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and supporting and rebuilding the EPA workforce.

“The FY 2022 President’s Budget proposes the investments needed to advance EPA’s mission across the board. The Budget boosts support to our state, local, and Tribal partners, increases support for national treasures like the Great Lakes and Chesapeake Bay, accelerates job-creating water infrastructure improvements, elevates environmental justice across the agency, increases support for science, and importantly, makes sure all EPA offices have the operational budgets and workforces they need to deliver for the American people,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

At the Environmental Protection Agency, the President’s FY22 Budget Request supports:

Rebuilding Infrastructure and Creating Jobs. Preventing and cleaning up environmental damage that harms communities and poses a risk to public health and safety is an economic and moral imperative. The Budget provides $882 million for the Superfund Remedial program to clean up some of the nation’s most contaminated land, reduce emissions of toxic substances and greenhouse gases from existing and abandoned infrastructure, and respond to environmental emergencies, oil spills, and natural disasters. With this funding, the EPA would begin the cleanup of more than 20 National Priority List (NPL) sites and accelerate work at more than 15 NPL sites with ongoing construction projects, and allow for enhanced engagement at lead contaminated sites. The $40 million increase to the Brownfields Projects Program will stimulate economic development and promote environmental revitalization across America. The innovative WIFIA program is funded at $80 million to unlock more affordable credit to communities and create jobs by rebuilding and repairing our nation’s water infrastructure. Under the Homeland Security: Critical Infrastructure Protection Program, $15 million will be used to prepare water system operators for potential hacking threats.



For more information on the President’s FY 2022 Budget request, please visit https://www.whitehouse.gov/omb/budget/

For more information about the EPA’s FY 2022 Congressional Justification and Budget in Brief, please visit https://www.epa.gov/planandbudget/cj