NRDC: Biden Budget an “Historic Call for Climate Action and Equitable Recovery”

WASHINGTON – President Biden today delivered a bold budget to Congress that will restore federal agencies to meet their missions and create millions of jobs in clean energy, transitioning away from dirty fossil fuels, providing safe drinking water and curbing climate change, leading to a healthy, equitable and prosperous future for our country.

The following is a statement from John Bowman, managing director for Government Affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This budget is a leadership statement. In it, President Biden will drive the innovation we need to restore U.S. leadership in the clean energy revolution that’s powering a new generation of global growth.

“This blueprint will create millions of good paying jobs cleaning up our dirty power sector, building the clean energy economy of the future, protecting our communities from abandoned fossil fuel mines and wells, and putting sustainable transportation and safe drinking water within reach for everyone. All parties should rally around this historic call for climate action and equitable recovery.”

John Bowman’s detailed blog on the Biden budget is here: https://www.nrdc.org/experts/john-bowman/bidens-budget-weds-climate-action-equitable-recovery

