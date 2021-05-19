The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

NRDC’s Shahyd Testifies on Clean Energy Tax Policy

Press Release
WASHINGTON – The devastating conditions in Jackson, Miss., Flint, Mich., and other cities demonstrate the need for changes in federal tax policy to bring about a fairer, more equitable and cleaner nation, an NRDC expert is telling lawmakers today.

Khalil Shahyd, a senior policy advisor for equity, environment and just communities at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council), is testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee on the overlapping crises facing cities and their residents.

“Congress has the chance to help alleviate some of these crises, by utilizing the tax code to repair and upgrade infrastructure, support energy efficient, healthy and affordable housing, deploy more clean energy and clean vehicles, and ensure that good jobs are spread across our society,” he said.

Shahyd highlighted a number of specific tax changes necessary, including:

  • Renew tax credits for energy efficient new homes (section 45L of the tax code), and for existing home energy retrofits (section 25C);
  • Couple renewable energy and energy efficiency tax incentives with the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit;
  • Provide a long-term, full-value extension of the Production Tax Credit and Investment Tax Credit, while establishing ITC credits for transmission lines and energy storage and ensuring that these credits can be utilized using a direct pay option;
  • Expand, extend and eliminate the automaker cap for the electric vehicle tax incentive, while upgrading the charging incentive.

NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC

Mark Drajem
202-297-5444, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Elizabeth Heyd
202-813-8315, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

