U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Requesting Public Comments on Olin Corporation Facility Cleanup Plan

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 04:00 Hits: 9

CHICAGO (May 26, 2021) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced a 60-day public comment period on Olin Corp’s proposed plan to sample and clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at its facility in East Alton, Illinois. EPA issued a Statement of Basis under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act which proposes methods for the company to clean up the property. As part of the proposal the agency will also impose legal restrictions to prevent the use of groundwater on the property for drinking.

Olin must clean up the contamination caused by its improper disposal of scrap, clay shooting targets, residues from explosives and other waste at the property. The company must also address stockpiled ballistics sand that may be contaminated with lead and other metals.

EPA will review public comments before approving a final cleanup plan for the facility. The agency may modify the proposed remedy, or select another remedy based on any new information or public comments.

The proposed cleanup plan outlines specific actions which include:

Removing the top foot of contaminated soil, and installing a cap made of a low-permeability material to prevent future exposure to contamination

Removing contaminated sediment from two stormwater collection ponds and disposing of it in an off-site landfill

Continuing to operate a skimmer system to collect accumulated oil and pump it into a container for off-site disposal

Monitoring groundwater for at least one year following the cleanup to ensure conditions are stable at the facility

EPA’s Statement of Basis, a legal document that explains cleanup requirements, also proposes an Environmental Covenant to govern long-term care of the site following the cleanup. Olin is required to provide ongoing maintenance and to annually certify its compliance.

Comments on the cleanup plan will be accepted from May 26 to July 25. The Statement of Basis is available for review online at:

www.epa.gov/hwcorrectiveactionsites/hazardous-waste-cleanup-olin-corporation-east-alton-illinois

East Alton Public Library District

250 Washington Ave

East Alton, IL 62024

618-259-0787