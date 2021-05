Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 15:55 Hits: 15

Researchers have found strong evidence that warm ice - that is, ice very close in temperature to zero degrees Celsius - may fracture differently than the kinds of ice typically studied in laboratories or nature. A new study takes a closer look at the phenomenon.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210526115506.htm