Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

A Dutch court on Wednesday ruled that Royal Dutch Shell must cut its emissions by 45 percent by 2030 in order to more closely adhere to Paris Agreement targets. The ruling in the case, which was filed in 2018 by roughly 1,700 Dutch citizens who...

