Study finds ongoing evolution in Tasmanian Devils' response to transmissible cancer

Researchers studied the evolution of Tasmanian devils in response to a unique transmissible cancer. The team found that historic and ongoing evolution are widespread across the devils' genome, but there is little overlap of genes between those two timescales. These findings suggest that if transmissible cancers occurred historically in devils, they imposed natural selection on different sets of genes.

