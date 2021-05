Articles

Published on Monday, 24 May 2021

The thunder of a mountain river or the crash of pounding surf have likely been changing how animals communicate and where they live for eons. A new experimental study finds that birds and bats often avoid habitat swamped with loud whitewater river noise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524091954.htm