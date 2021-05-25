The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Scientific software - Quality not always good

Computational tools are indispensable in almost all scientific disciplines. Especially in cases where large amounts of research data are generated and need to be quickly processed, reliable, carefully developed software is crucial for analyzing and correctly interpreting such data. Nevertheless, scientific software can have quality quality deficiencies. To evaluate software quality in an automated way, computer scientists have designed the SoftWipe tool.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210525113715.htm

