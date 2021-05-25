Scientific software - Quality not always good

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 15:37 Hits: 12

Computational tools are indispensable in almost all scientific disciplines. Especially in cases where large amounts of research data are generated and need to be quickly processed, reliable, carefully developed software is crucial for analyzing and correctly interpreting such data. Nevertheless, scientific software can have quality quality deficiencies. To evaluate software quality in an automated way, computer scientists have designed the SoftWipe tool.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210525113715.htm