Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 08:54 Hits: 7

Beira is one of the most vulnerable cities to climate change in the world. That's why two years after devastating Cyclone Idai, it is rebuilding with future floods in mind.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/a-mozambique-city-devastated-by-flooding-rebuilds-for-the-climate-crisis/a-57615097?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss