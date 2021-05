Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 25 May 2021 16:45 Hits: 11

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will issue a directive later this week requiring all pipeline companies to report cyber incidents to federal authorities after a devastating ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline forced a shutdown of...

