Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:17 Hits: 13

A new low-cost and sustainable technique would boost the possibilities for hospitals and clinics to deliver therapeutics with aerogels, a foam-like material now found in such high-tech applications as insulation for spacesuits and breathable plasters.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524161731.htm