Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 20:18 Hits: 6

Scientists have shown that the presence of both immune-suppressive and non-suppressive bacteria in the plant root microbiota is crucial to strike a balance between plant growth and plant defense, and maintain plant-microbe homeostasis.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524161804.htm