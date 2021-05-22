The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Vast under-treatment of diabetes seen in global study

Nearly half a billion people have diabetes, but most aren't getting the kind of care that could make their lives healthier, longer and more productive, according to a new global study of data from people with the condition. Many don't even know they have the condition. Only 1 in 10 people with diabetes in the 55 low- and middle-income countries studied receive the type of comprehensive care that's been proven to reduce diabetes-related problems.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210521224135.htm

