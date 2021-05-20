The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Multi-story buildings made of wood sell for 9% more than other construction in Helsinki

Category: Environment Hits: 3

Building more homes and buildings with wood has been on the radar for years as a way to offset carbon emissions, though construction companies have been hesitant to take the material in broader use. A study is now the first to show that building with wood can be a sound investment. The findings show that multi-storied buildings made out of wood sold for an average of 8.85% more than those made from other materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133943.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version