Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 20:03 Hits: 3

Physicists make unique broadband polarization rotators with ultrathin carbon nanotube films. The rotators extend to the terahertz, which could simplify devices for use in telecommunications, security and manufacturing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520160338.htm