Researchers develop advanced model to improve safety of next-generation reactors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 17:13 Hits: 4

When one of the largest modern earthquakes struck Japan on March 11, 2011, the nuclear reactors at Fukushima-Daiichi automatically shut down, as designed. The emergency systems, which would have helped maintain the necessary cooling of the core, were destroyed by the subsequent tsunami. Because the reactor could no longer cool itself, the core overheated, resulting in a severe nuclear meltdown, the likes of which haven't been seen since the Chernobyl disaster in 1986.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210521131336.htm