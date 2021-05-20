The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Solar geoengineering may be effective in alleviating impacts of global warming on crops

Solar geoengineering is not a fix-all for climate change but it could be one of several tools to manage climate risks. A growing body of research has explored the ability of solar geoengineering to reduce physical climate changes. But much less is known about how solar geoengineering could affect the ecosystem and, particularly, agriculture. Now, research finds that solar geoengineering may be surprisingly effective in alleviating some of the worst impacts of global warming on crops.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133747.htm

