New type of particle accelerator: Electrons riding a double wave

An international research group has now made significant progress in the further development of compact plasma accelerators, considered a promising technology for the future: With two complementary experiments, the team was able to combine two different plasma technologies for the first time and build a novel hybrid accelerator. The concept could advance accelerator development and, in the long term, become the basis of highly brilliant X-ray sources for research and medicine.

