E-scooters as a new micro-mobility service

Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021

Researchers found that e-scooters provide an important alternative mode of transit in urban areas, with growing utility as a micro-mobility service in Singapore. The researchers' study revealed several implications for more effective harnessing and regulation of e-scooters as a mode of transit, including where to deploy e-scooters to satisfy demand unmet by other modes of transit, and how best to strike a balance between private operators and public welfare.

