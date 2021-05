Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:38 Hits: 0

Researchers use intense laser light in the XUV spectrum to generate second harmonics on a laboratory scale. As the team writes in Science Advances, they were able to achieve this effect for the first time with a laser source on a laboratory scale and thus investigate the surface of a titanium sample down to the atomic level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133826.htm