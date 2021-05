Articles

A common factor called 'decision acuity' underpins diverse decision-making abilities in adolescents and young adults, suggests a new study. A large set of behavioral and neuroimaging data revealed that decision acuity is stable over time, distinct from IQ, and reduced in individuals with low general social functioning.

