Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:39 Hits: 0

Biologists have used human pluripotent stem cells to grow sesame-seed-sized heart models, called cardioids, that spontaneously self-organize to develop a hollow chamber without the need of experimental scaffolds. This advance allows for the creation of some of the most realistic heart organoids to date.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133927.htm