Pandemic paleo: A wayward skull, at-home fossil analyses, a first for Antarctic amphibians

Published on Friday, 21 May 2021

Researchers have discovered the first fossil evidence of an ancient amphibian, Micropholis stowi, from Antarctica. Micropholis lived in the Early Triassic, shortly after Earth's largest mass extinction. It was previously known only from fossils in South Africa, and its presence in Antarctica has implications for how amphibians adapted to high-latitude regions in this dynamic period of Earth's history.

