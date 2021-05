Articles

Friday, 21 May 2021

The impacts of climate change and fossil fuel production are tied to more than $820 billion a year in physical and mental health care costs, according to a report issued Thursday by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC).The report, co-...

