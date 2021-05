Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 23:18 Hits: 6

John Kerry, the U.S. special envoy on climate change, urged members of the Group of 20 (G-20) to join agreements the Group of Seven (G-7) made Friday to reduce emissions to combat rising temperatures.The G-7 on Friday said in a joint policy paper...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/554851-kerry-calls-on-g20-nations-to-join-g7-climate-pledges