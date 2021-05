Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 12:34 Hits: 10

The White House has reinstated a top adviser overseeing the government’s reports on climate change after the official was removed from the position under former President Trump last year.Officials announced on Wednesday that Michael Kuperberg had...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/554264-white-house-reinstates-climate-adviser-removed-by-trump