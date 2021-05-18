The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Grazing management of salt marshes contributes to coastal defense

Combining natural salt marsh habitats with conventional dikes may provide a more sustainable alternative for fully engineered flood protection. Researchers studied how salt marsh management can be optimized for coastal defense purposes. They found that grazing by both cattle and small herbivores such as geese and hare and artificial mowing can reduce salt marsh erosion, therefore contributing to nature-based coastal defense.

