The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Adding antibodies to enhance photodynamic therapy for viral and bacterial disease

Category: Environment Hits: 8

Photodynamic therapy, or using light to inactivate viruses, bacteria, and other microbes, has garnered promising results in recent decades for treating respiratory tract infections and some types of cancer. Researchers review the existing approaches and propose adding antibodies to enhance PDT efficacy. They provide a model to help expedite overall PDT development as a rapid response to emergent viral pandemic threats.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210518114814.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version