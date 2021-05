Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 00:54 Hits: 4

What happens in the brain when people think about the future? Neuroscientist find that two sub-networks play a role. One focuses on creating the new event. Another evaluates whether that event is positive or negative.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210518205451.htm