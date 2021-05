Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 16:07 Hits: 10

Little is known concerning environmental contaminants in predators at the top of a food chain. A study has demonstrated that new types of brominated flame retardants accumulate in the tissues of killer whales near Norway and are also passed on to nursing offspring.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210519120706.htm