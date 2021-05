Articles

Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The International Energy Agency (IEA) is calling for no new investment in fossil fuel supply in a roadmap it laid out on Tuesday for reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.The IEA said in its report that its "narrow and extremely challenging"...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/554084-global-energy-agency-calls-for-no-new-investment-in-fossil-supply