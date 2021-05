Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Rising sea levels caused by climate change added $8 billion to cost of damages from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, according to new research published Tuesday in the journal Nature Communications.Researchers determined that human-caused climate change...

