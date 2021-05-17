Global land use more extensive than estimated

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 17 May 2021

Humans leave their 'footprints' on the land area all around the globe. These land-use changes play an important role for nutrition, climate, and biodiversity. Scientists have now combined satellite data with statistics from the past 60 years and found that global land-use changes affect about 32 percent of the land area. This means that they are about four times as extensive as previously estimated.

