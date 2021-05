Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 14 May 2021 17:41 Hits: 3

Researchers have observed a new feature of neural activity in the hippocampus - the brain's memory hub - that may explain how this vital brain region combines a diverse range of inputs into a multi-layered memories that can later be recalled.

