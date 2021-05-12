Parks not only safe, but essential during the pandemic, study finds

Articles

Category: Environment

Parks played an important role for people seeking respite from the toll of social isolation during the pandemic, and according to new research, they did so without increasing the spread of COVID-19. The study looked at how people used 22 parks in Philadelphia and New York during the height of the pandemic and it found no strong correlation between park use and the number of confirmed cases in surrounding neighborhoods.

