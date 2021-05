Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 18:28 Hits: 0

Geochemical evidence reveals that armies in the Battles of Himera were a mixture of locals and outsiders, according to a new study. These data contradict certain claims made in historical accounts by ancient Greek writers.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512142852.htm